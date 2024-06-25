Schlossnagle leaving Texas A&M to become the next baseball coach at the University of Texas

TEXAS — "I think it's pretty selfish of you to ask me that question, to be honest with you," Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle said to the reporter who asked about his future with Texas A&M and rumors circulating about the University of Texas. "I left my family to be the coach at A&M."

Less than 24 hours later, Schlossnagle is leaving his Texas A&M family and, reportedly, is headed to the Aggie's biggest nemesis, the University of Texas.

The news broke after Schlossnagle and the Aggies lost to Tennessee in the College World Series National Championship game Monday night.

Coach Schloss admonished a reporter for having the audacity to ask him a question about his interest in the Texas job.

"I took the job at Texas A&M to never take another job again, and that hasn't changed in my mind," said Schlossnagle. "And that's unfair to talk about something like that ... I gave up a big part of my life to come take this job and I've poured every ounce of my soul in this job and I've given this job every single ounce I can possibly give it."

The University of Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte, hired Schlossnagle away from A&M on Tuesday with Texas paying a nearly $3 million buyout on his contract, multiple sources tell CBS News Texas.

Both universities confirmed the move Tuesday night, with A&M releasing a statement from Schlossnagle via X:

"I would like to thank General Welsh, Trev Alberts and the 12th Man for an incredible experience during my time at Texas A&M. Although I know many will be upset with my decision, I chose to make a change to join a longtime friend to continue my career as a college baseball coach. The run to the National Championship game was truly a remarkable one this year, and I will savor the memories and true friendships I have made there for a lifetime."