Mansfield native Jaden Hullaby dies, days after family says he went missing

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas) – Jaden Hullaby, former football player for the University of Texas and the University of New Mexico, has died. The news comes days after his family reported him missing.

A family member posted on social media saying Hullaby was last seen on Friday in Dallas. They weren't able to track any of his devices, which is "not him at all."

There is no word on the cause of his death.

Hullaby is from Mansfield, where he was a track and field star. In 2014, he was recognized by TAAF as The City of Mansfield Male Athlete of the year.

His family told CBS News Texas that accomplishment helped launch his football career – from little league to college.

Hullaby Family

Hullaby won a TAPPS Football State Championship in 2018 and garnered at least 30 offers to attend college and play football. He attended Mansfield Timberview High School and Bishop Dunne in Dallas.

Hullaby was a member of Texas' 2020 recruiting class and spent his first two seasons with the Longhorns. Shortly after, he entered the transfer portal and committed to New Mexico summer of 2022.

The Lobo family is saddened to learn of the passing of former RB/TE Jaden Hullaby. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jaden’s family and all who knew him. pic.twitter.com/UX9frCAo19 — New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) May 22, 2023

"Jaden Hullaby was a very special person," the Hullaby family told CBS News Texas. "He had a strong personality and brought so much joy to a room with his big smile. He was a good loyal loving brother to his younger brother Landon Hullaby and his small circle of friends. He was the friend you knew you could count on in time of need."

Forever living through you big brudda I love you so much and I got you and the family forever I swear get your rest King 🕊️💔 LLJAY pic.twitter.com/K16l1jSqBX — Lando Hullaby.🌵 (@_Lhull22_) May 22, 2023

"It's such devastating and tragic news to hear of Jaden's passing," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said. "He was a great person and someone we all enjoyed being around, coaching and spending time with. All of our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates, and we want to send our deepest condolences to them in such a difficult time."