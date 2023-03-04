Italy woman arrested in stabbing that left 3 children dead, 2 injured

ITALY (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A woman is facing capital murder charges after three children were fatally stabbed in Ellis County on Friday.

Shamaiya Dyonshana Hall, 25, of Forney, was arrested on Mar. 3, 2023, after police found the children. She has been charged with three counts of capital murder and is being held at the Wayne McCollum Detention Center. Her bond has been set at $2 million.

The Ellis County Sheriff's Office said earlier that day, Child Protective Services went to a home in the 300 block of Harris St. to conduct a home visit. During the visit, the CPS Investigator decided to remove the children from the home. They called 911 at about 4:00 p.m.

Italy police arrived at the scene at about 4:05 p.m. An officer discovered that there were five critically injured children inside the home. A 6-year-old boy and 5-year-old twins - one boy and one girl - were found dead inside the house. A 4-year-old boy and 13-month-old girl were both seriously injured and were rushed to the hospital.

Sheriff's deputies arrested Hall not long after.

So far, police have not said what relationship Hall had to the children or why CPS was conducting a home visit. It also remains unclear when the children were allegedly stabbed.

In the wake of this tragedy, the Italy community came together to hold a candlelight vigil for the children as family and friends grieved.

"This is shocking. This is very shocking. This is not normal for Italy," Billy Turner said. "I just pray that we come together on this."

When reached for comment, Texas CPS said:

"We are shocked by this incomprehensible tragedy, and already working with law enforcement to investigate how this happened, and why."

Hall's twin sister Troyshaye has also been accused of fatally stabbing a child. She was arrested in June 2021 after she allegedly stabbed a 7-year-old girl to death. Both women apparently have lengthy criminal histories.

The investigation is ongoing.