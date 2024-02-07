Isolated showers Thursday and more rain this weekend

Breeze, clouds and warm temps stick around ahead of weekend rain

NORTH TEXAS - Our warming trend marches on with a high of 67° Wednesday and 70s in the forecast to end the work week!

We'll start in the 50's Thursday morning with mostly cloudy skies.

A few showers will be possible for areas mainly south and east of the metroplex.

Despite clouds and a few showers, breezy south/southwest winds will help us warm into the 70s Thursday afternoon.

Of course, as advertised, the higher rain chances arrive this weekend. We're not expecting a washout any one day but it'll be cloudier, and temps will be cooling off heading into Sunday. You will notice that cooldown by Monday.

Right now, it's looking like most spots will pick up 1-1.5" of rain between Friday and early Monday. We should be seeing sunshine by Monday afternoon.

The cooldown Sunday into Monday will help remind us we are still in winter…but highs are back into the mid-60s under mostly sunny skies by Wednesday. 😊