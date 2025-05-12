Is 200 feet enough? McKinney's new drive-thru ordinance sparks debate

In a 5-1 vote last week, the McKinney City Council approved a new ordinance: Drive-thrus and speaker boxes must now be at least 200 feet from single-family homes or residential zones.

This is a big jump from the previous requirement of only 20 feet. There can be exceptions, but this would require a special permit.

Rodney McDaniel has lived in the historic Wilcox neighborhood in McKinney since the mid 70s, and said over the years, it's changed a lot.

"Through time, they've torn a lot of these houses down and then they sat on it until the time was right," he said.

Now, a fast-food restaurant sits across from his house and the drive-thru backs up to his neighbor's property.

"She is right at it," he said.

It doesn't bother him, but other neighbors said there have been some complaints about the noise coming from the speaker box.

In total, 15 restaurants across the city are listed as "impacted locations."

The impacted businesses can stay open as long as they don't stop operating for more than 12 months. If they want to expand, they'll need city approval.