Teen arrested after hundreds of videos, photos of women inside restrooms and dressing rooms found on phone, Irving police say

The Irving Police Department is encouraging victims to come forward after a 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly photographing and recording women inside the restrooms and dressing rooms of several area businesses.

Irving Police said that Markarious Jevonne Bates was arrested on June 26 and charged with multiple counts of invasive visual recording.

Markarious Jevonne Bates, 19, was arrested on June 26, 2026. Irving Police Department

How the investigation began

According to the arrest affidavit, on June 3, officers responded to a TJ Maxx department store in the 7700 block of North MacArthur Boulevard after receiving a call concerning a man allegedly taking photos and videos of women.

When officers arrived, they spoke with employees who said a woman told them a man was taking pictures as she and her child were using the restroom. The suspect fled the location but returned about 40 minutes later and was seen entering the women's restroom, police said.

Officers learned that a woman was in the restroom stall when she said she saw a man's hand holding a phone recording her from the neighboring stall.

Officers then spoke with the loss prevention officer, who said the suspect had allegedly committed the same crime on multiple occasions, including in April and June. He reportedly saw the suspect leave in a Dodge Challenger and gave police the license plate number.

Irving Police said the vehicle was registered to Bates, who was positively identified as the suspect from TJ Maxx after officers reviewed bodycam video from a prior traffic stop.

Hundreds of videos and images found

On June 15, officers received a Flock License Plate Reader alert for Bates' vehicle, which was located in a shopping center near Target along MacArthur Blvd. Officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested Bates on an unrelated offense.

The arrest affidavit states that due to the knowledge of Bates allegedly taking photos and videos of women, they seized his cell phone after his arrest, and Bates voluntarily gave them the passcode.

On June 22, officers obtained a search warrant for Bates' phone and for over 290 images and videos, the department said, showing women in different department stores, dressing rooms, and restrooms.

Police said that after gathering that evidence, it is believed there are several more victims who have yet to come forward. The recordings began in April 2026 in the shopping areas located in the 7500 to 7800 block of N. MacArthur Blvd.

Anyone who encountered Bates is asked to call Irving Police Detective S. Herring at 972-721-2604 or email SHerring@IrvingTX.gov.