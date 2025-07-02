Barricaded gunman surrenders after repeatedly firing at SWAT in Irving standoff, police say

Law enforcement deployed drones, gas, robots and armored vehicles to end a standoff Wednesday after a suspect opened fire on SWAT officers attempting to serve a narcotics search and arrest warrant, according to the Carrollton Police Department.

The standoff began just after 6:15 a.m. when members of the North Texas Metro SWAT Team — comprising officers from Carrollton, Addison, Farmers Branch and Coppell — attempted to serve the warrant at a residence in Irving.

Gunfire from inside the home

The suspect, identified as 46-year-old Shane Arterburn, fired a rifle from several concealed positions inside the home, prompting a tactical response, police said.

"The SWAT team immediately pulled back and transitioned the incident to a barricaded person situation," Carrollton police said in a news release.

Suspect found in closet

Arterburn was eventually found armed in a bedroom closet and surrendered. He was charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer, according to the release.

A woman in the home, identified as Barbara Mucha, was also charged with interference with public duties.

"He has a lengthy criminal history involving drugs and weapons violations," police said.

Multiple warrants and agencies involved

In addition to the search warrant for the residence, officers also had an in-hand arrest warrant for Arterburn for the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony. He also had an active warrant for a probation violation related to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Other agencies that responded to the scene included Carrollton Fire Rescue, the Irving police and fire departments, and the Fort Worth Police Department.

No injuries, federal charges possible

No injuries were reported. Carrollton police said federal charges are also being considered.