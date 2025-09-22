Investigation underway into cause of Grand Prairie house explosion that injured 3

An explosion in Grand Prairie Saturday morning left a family injured and their home damaged, prompting an investigation by authorities and concern among neighbors.

Terry Hutson says around 11:30 Saturday morning, he was in his kitchen on North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when he heard a loud boom, then saw debris flying.

"Then I heard the kids screaming like hell, so I ran outside to check on the,m and I turned around and looked and the whole side of the house was blown out," he said

Hutson says his son-in-law called 911 while he rushed to help his next-door neighbors.

"There was one little girl, and she was screaming her head off, and I said, 'Baby, are you okay?' And she looked at me and goes, 'No,'" he said.

He says the little girl, a little boy and a man were taken to Parkland Hospital with burn injuries.

Ana Velez lives a few doors down.

She said she's been thinking about them ever since.

"I hope they feel better and that maybe in a few days, if they come back home, I can visit them and see if they're feeling well," she said.

Neighbors say no other homes were damaged, but there's a lot of concern.

They want to know what caused the explosion. The Grand Prairie Fire Department says that's under investigation.

"I don't know why it happened, what happened, anything," Hutson said.

"They didn't tell us anything, but we did see workers outside with machines," Velez said.

In a statement to CBS News Texas, a spokesperson for Atmos Energy says:

"The cause of the incident is not known at this time, however Atmos Energy crews have confirmed that our distribution system is operating normally in the area and found no indication it was involved in the incident."

Hutson said that right now, his focus is on his neighbor's recovery.

"I pray for them, and I hope they get better," he said.