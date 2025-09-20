Watch CBS News
Local News

Three injured in explosion at Grand Prairie home, fire officials say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Read Full Bio
Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

Three people were hurt Saturday afternoon when an explosion occurred at a home in the 400 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the Grand Prairie Fire Department said.

Fire officials said emergency crews responded to the scene and found three individuals with burn injuries. All three were taken to Parkland Hospital in Dallas for treatment.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation, the department said. No other homes were damaged, and there is no ongoing threat to the neighborhood.

Authorities have not released the names or conditions of those injured.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details as they become available.

Doug Myers

Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue