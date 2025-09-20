Three injured in explosion at Grand Prairie home, fire officials say

Three people were hurt Saturday afternoon when an explosion occurred at a home in the 400 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the Grand Prairie Fire Department said.

Fire officials said emergency crews responded to the scene and found three individuals with burn injuries. All three were taken to Parkland Hospital in Dallas for treatment.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation, the department said. No other homes were damaged, and there is no ongoing threat to the neighborhood.

Authorities have not released the names or conditions of those injured.

