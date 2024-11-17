Watch CBS News
Investigation underway after fatal shooting outside Arlington nightclub

By S.E. Jenkins

ARLINGTON — A 23-year-old man is dead after a shooting outside a nightclub early Sunday morning, Arlington police said.

At around 5:25 a.m., officers were called to the 3200 block of Justiss Drive where gunfire had been reported.

As they arrived, officers saw several vehicles fleeing the scene. The officers then found the unresponsive victim with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators recovered multiple shell casings from the area and are searching for any surveillance footage that might have caught the incident.

Arlington police believe the victim was among many attending an event held at the nightclub that continued into the early hours of Sunday.

Currently, there are no suspect leads, and no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Stafford at (817) 459-5739. Tips can be given anonymously by reaching out to Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity of the deceased after notifying next of kin.

S.E. Jenkins

S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.

