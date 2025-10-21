Injured Fort Worth firefighter Caleb Halvorson and his premature son recover at home

Injured Fort Worth firefighter Caleb Halvorson and his premature son, Hudson, are finally home and healing as a family. They opened their home to CBS Texas cameras on Tuesday as both father and son continue to heal together.

Holding his newborn son is a moment the Fort Worth firefighter didn't think he'd live to see.

"We're taking everything one day at a time. It's just really all you can do. You have your really good days and your really bad days," Caleb Halvorson said.

September 3, 2025, is the day that would change the Halvorson family's life forever.

Fort Worth firefighter trapped under burning, collapsed garage

The young firefighter's life flashed in front of him after a garage collapsed on top of him as he battled a two-alarm house fire.

"It changes your entire life. I'm never going to be the same," Caleb Halvorson said.

Caleb Halvorson stayed in Parkland Hospital's burn unit for 34 days. He wasn't the only one fighting for his life in the hospital. His son spent 112 days in the NICU. He came into the world 13 weeks prematurely. Hudson became the smallest baby and the longest NICU stay in THR Alliance's history.

"We've been waiting for this for so long," Haley Halvorson said.

Healing begins for the Halvorseon family

Caleb Halvorson's wife, Haley, said it feels surreal to have both her husband and son at home.

"Now that they're in one place, it's like more physically hard because you can't just push a button and call a nurse to come take care of things," she said.

The pair has a long road of recovery ahead.

"The knee will be two surgeries and then my shoulder surgery, and then I might have to go get another surgery on my burns because my skin's tightening up," Caleb Halvorson said. "When that happens, sometimes they have to cut it."

Halvorson said the best part of being home is spending time with his wife and son.

"All I can do is start crying because I'm just like, 'thank you God for letting this happen right now,'" Caleb Halvorson said. "I'm just grateful that I'm even in that situation. My dad passed away when I was a kid, and that was really hard on me."

It's gratitude for each day as the family makes memories together, growing as a family of three.

Caleb Halvorson said he plans to return to his passion for firefighting once he's fully recovered from his injuries.