Fort Worth firefighter reunited with premature son after near death house fire

Home together at last. A Fort Worth firefighter who nearly died in the line of duty is home with his premature son.

While Caleb Halvorson was at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, fighting to survive after an engulfed garage roof collapsed on him last month, his son, Hudson, was in a NICU.

Trapped under a burning, collapsed roof and pulled from debris

Just over a month ago, Caleb Halvorson was trapped under a collapsed garage roof while fighting a fire on South Williams Street in Fort Worth's historic Southside neighborhood. A mayday call went out — every firefighter's worst fear.

He was trapped for nearly two minutes before his crew pulled him from the debris. Since then, the road to recovery has been long, with multiple skin grafts, infections and burns deeper than doctors initially thought.

Motivated by newborn in NICU

Through it all, his greatest motivation, his newborn son, was waiting for him. Baby Hudson was born 13 weeks early, weighing only 1 pound and 9 ounces.

Hudson spent nearly four months in the NICU.

On Monday, the two fighters reunited at home.