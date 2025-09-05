Fort Worth firefighter faces long recovery after garage collapse during house fire

New information is coming to light Friday about two Fort Worth firefighters injured after a garage collapsed during a two-alarm house fire Wednesday in the city's historic Southside. One of those firefighters remains in the hospital's burn unit, where he faces future skin grafting and surgeries. He's not the only one in his family in the hospital.

Cell phone video from a neighbor shows the horrifying moments after a garage crashed on top of Fort Worth firefighter Caleb Halvorson as crews battled the house fire along South Williams Street.

Support from firefighter association

Fort Worth Professional Firefighters Association spokesperson Mike Drivdahl said the association immediately sent help to the hospital where Halvorson remains. They're providing emotional and financial support, including rides to the hospital and hotel rooms, after the 26-year-old nearly lost his life Wednesday.

"It's a pretty powerful moment when a firefighter has to call a mayday. It's not something that we do very often, but when it happens, it makes the hair on the back of your neck stand up. Time stands still," Drivdahl said. "You're fearful that it could be the worst."

Emotional toll on fellow firefighters

Drivdahl said a sense of fear immediately sweeps over fellow firefighters at a mayday call.

"The toll that it takes on those firefighters that are there rescuing the firefighter that's down is an emotional one," Drivdahl said. "That's your brother or your sister."

Second firefighter also injured

The Fort Worth Fire Department said Lt. Troy Gallagher was hurt while rescuing Halvorson. Gallagher has been released from the hospital. It's unknown when he'll return to work.

Halvorson remains in Parkland Hospital with second- and third-degree burns.

Family faces dual hospital stays

"I don't know that we've ever had a firefighter that had a baby in the hospital at the same time they were in the hospital," Drivdahl said.

Halvorson's baby has been in the NICU since June and was born 13 weeks early. Now his wife, Haley, faces another challenge as she cares for both her premature baby and her husband.

"He's got a long road ahead of him. Anytime you have these types of injuries, it's a significant healing process, and burns take a long time. They're not a fun injury to go through by any means," Drivdahl said.

Fundraiser launched for Halvorson

The Fort Worth Professional Firefighters Association has set up a Help a Hero fundraiser for Halvorson. They say this is the only official fundraiser and a way for the community to support him as he heals. Halvorson has served the department for three years.