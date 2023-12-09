In the wake of a cold front, winter temperatures are back overnight

NORTH TEXAS - Highs Friday hit 80°, Saturday the mid-60s. Sunday? Mid-50's. December cold is back and it arrives just in time for the start of the Dallas Marathon.

The freezing line will again enter North Texas Saturday night, likely just to the north and west of the metroplex.

It was very windy Saturday behind the cold front that came in overnight. Gusts went over 30 mph and the air is very dry. These winds are going to back down overnight. They'll still be around 10mph out of the northwest on Sunday morning.

The race starts with everyone heading into a cold wind with wind chills in the upper 20s to around freezing by the 8:30 a.m. start.

Bright sunshine should warm us into the mid-50s, slightly below normal for this time of year. The following days will be a little warmer.

There's been no measurable rain yet this December at the DFW Airport. November had less than a half-inch of rain all month.

Rain arrives Wednesday in our western counties. A front should drag this rain over the rest of North Texas Thursday night and early Friday.

The set-up doesn't look like a severe weather threat but we'll continue to monitor that as we draw closer. The rain also brings in cooler temperatures heading into next weekend.