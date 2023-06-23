Ice Cube is bringing the Big3 to Dallas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The sixth season of the Big3 basketball league starts Sunday in Chicago and next weekend the teams are coming to the DFW. The league is a vision the legendary Ice Cube saw when no one else did.

While chatting about it's success, Ice Cube told CBS News Texas about the special role the DFW has played in the league's growth.

"We've been there (Dallas) every year and they've helped us launch this league, to be honest. We get a lot of support."

Dallas' American Airlines Center will be hosting six of the Big3 games, before the league travels to New York, Tennessee, Florida, Massachusetts, North Carolina and Michigan. The playoffs will be held in Washington, D.C.

"Since 2017, we've been shown in over 50 countries around the world," Ice Cube. "We've accumulated a great fan base and we envision it being a worldwide league."

A great first step will take place later this year when the Big3 holds it's championship in London. Ice Cube says his goal is to have the league continue to emerge major players in the sports world.

"We're here to stay," he concluded.