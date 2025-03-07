Portion of I-35W in Fort Worth shut down due to fatal crash

A portion of northbound I-35W in Fort Worth was shut down Friday morning as investigators cleared the scene of a fatal crash.

Officers responded to the crash at 8:45 a.m. Friday in the area of southbound I-35W and W. Risinger Road, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

FWPD said multiple people were injured and one person was trapped in a vehicle. The victims were taken to a local hospital, where one died. FWPD did not say the condition of the other victims.

When CBS News Texas Chopper was at the scene, one vehicle was seen pinned against a median barrier by a pickup truck.

At around 10 a.m., I-35W was backed up for several miles. Traffic was being diverted at Risinger Road.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.