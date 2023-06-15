Husband admits killing wife, child, hiding their remains in garage

WISE COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas) - Law enforcement officials arrested Robert A. Morairity, 45, after he admitted killing his wife Kimberly Kellam, 42, and her 11 year-old daughter.

Kellam's brother-in-law called police on June 12 and said no one had seen her or her child for several months. He told the 911 operator his sister-in-law was living off of County Road 4371 with Morairity near Decatur. He also said the couple had three children.

Deputies went to their home, finding it abandoned. No one answered when they knocked on the door, and a walk around the property didn't turn up clues to the victims' whereabouts.

The next day, a Wise County Sheriff's Office investigator, the Texas Rangers and several Dallas police officers met with Morairity. Two children, a 10-year-old and a three-year-old, were with him during the interview.

Investigators said at first, Morairity said he hadn't seen Kellam and her daughter in six months. Eventually though, police said he told them they were dead and that their remains were in the garage of the home deputies originally checked out.

The children were released to Child Protective Services, and Morairity voluntarily returned to Wise County with a WCSO investigator and a Texas Ranger. They went to the home, where he pointed out where the bodies were.

Morairity was arrested and charged with tampering with a corpse, murder and capital murder. He is currently in the Wise County Jail. His bond was set at $800,000.

The bodies of both victims were sent to the Dallas Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy.