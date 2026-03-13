Viral Hurst traffic stop video raises new questions about force used by officers A widely shared video of a January traffic stop in Hurst is raising new questions after a North Texas woman said she was injured during the encounter. The footage shows officers pulling her from her vehicle, including one officer grabbing her by the neck before she is taken to the ground. Her attorney says she suffered multiple injuries and is still recovering. The incident is now drawing renewed scrutiny of the officers’ actions and the department’s response.