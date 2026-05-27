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Hunt County man arrested after emaciated dogs rescued from his property

By
J.D. Miles
J.D. Miles
J.D. Miles is an award-winning reporter who has been covering North Texas for CBS 11 since 1996.
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J.D. Miles

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A Hunt County man has been arrested on animal cruelty charges after more than half a dozen starving and malnourished dogs were removed from his property. 

Jake Stephen Davis
Hunt County

Jake Stephen Davis was booked into the Hunt County Jail with a bond of $150,000. 

CBS News Texas first reported on a raid conducted by authorities last week on Davis' property in Wolfe City, where dogs were found emaciated in cages without food or water

A total of seven dogs were seized by the SPCA of Texas and taken to its Dallas shelter, where all of them have survived and are being nursed back to health. 

On Monday, three dozen people demonstrated outside the Hunt County Courthouse, demanding that the owner be charged with animal cruelty. 

A judge has granted emergency custody of the dogs to the SPCA.   

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