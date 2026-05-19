Quick action by investigators saves lives of emaciated dogs found on Hunt County ranch, SPCA of Texas says

The SPCA of Texas believes quick action by its investigators saved the lives of emaciated dogs found confined on a Hunt County ranch with no food or water.

SPCA investigators executed a rare exigent warrant to rescue six of the starving animals because waiting for a judge's signature could have been too late.

"Time was of the essence, and if we didn't act quickly, the condition could be fatal," said Rebecca Woodward, SPCA senior director of shelter and medical operations. "I was so glad the SPCA came out when they did."

Private investigator raises alarm

Private animal cruelty investigator Todd Smith first alerted authorities to the property just outside Wolfe City and contacted the SPCA.

"People said there was a horrible situation out in Hunt County by Wolfe City," Smith said. "I honestly felt the time that two or three of them weren't going to make it another day or two."

A criminal investigation is underway by the Hunt County Sheriff's Office, according to a statement.

"Due to the reported condition of the animals and the environment, investigators seized six dogs under exigent circumstances," the sheriff's office said. "The investigation into the allegations of animal cruelty remains active and ongoing."

Severely malnourished dog fights to recover

At the SPCA of Texas' Dallas shelter, the focus is on nursing the dogs back to health. The future for one of them, who doesn't yet have a name, is still uncertain. He's a 2- to 3-year-old dog who should weigh 40 to 50 pounds.

The SPCA says staff members are closely monitoring him because his condition is severe, but he's showing improvement each day.

CBS News Texas tried to reach the property owner for comment, but has not received a response.

A court hearing is scheduled for May 26 to determine whether the owners will have to surrender the malnourished dogs that shelter staff hope will eventually recover.