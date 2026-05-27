North Texas man arrested after emaciated dogs found on Wolfe City property A North Texas man has been arrested on animal cruelty charges after authorities removed more than half a dozen starving and malnourished dogs from a property in Wolfe City. The case surfaced last week when investigators raided the location and found several emaciated dogs in distressing condition. The man is now being held in the Hunt County Jail on a $150,000 bond. Officials warn that some of the images from the scene are difficult to view due to the animals’ condition.