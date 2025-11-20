Hundreds of flights delayed at DFW Airport, Love Field amid Thursday's rain and storms

The heavy rain and storms over North Texas Thursday morning are creating a headache for air travelers.

The FAA issued a regional ground stop for Dallas Fort Worth International Airport that has been extended until 12:15 p.m. CST. Any flights departing for DFW from the impacted airports will be delayed at least until the ground stop expires. The order applies to most of the southeastern and southwestern U.S., including major hubs Atlanta, Charlotte and Phoenix.

Nationwide, all domestic flights departing for DFW are delayed for an average of one hour, according to the FAA. Flights departing from DFW are seeing delays of about 45 minutes, and planes going out of Dallas Love Field are delayed by an average of 75 minutes as of 10:30 a.m.

More than 400 flights into or out of DFW had been delayed and nine canceled, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware. Love Field had seen 83 delays and ten cancellations as of 10:30 a.m.

More rounds of rain and a chance for severe storms later Thursday could leave even more delays and cancellations.