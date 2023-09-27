Watch CBS News
Local News

Hundreds gather at funeral for Arlington police officer Darrin McMichael

By Jason Allen

/ CBS Texas

Funeral held for Arlington police officer Darrin McMichael
Funeral held for Arlington police officer Darrin McMichael 02:18

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Hundreds of law enforcement officers filled a Grand Prairie church Wednesday for the funeral of Arlington police officer Darrin McMichael.

officer-darrin.jpg
Arlington Police Officer Darrin McMichael Arlington Police Department

The 51-year-old, killed in traffic accident on I-20 in Dallas County last week, was remembered as a fierce friend and protector, both on and off the job.

Several friends shared memories of McMichael, also affectionately known as "Boots," named for the knee-high footwear friends ribbed him about when his department photo with him sitting on his motorcycle was taken.

They described him as a natural leader, dedicated father and husband, and someone who once a friend, was probably your best friend.

"The truth is we never stop missing great people like Darrin," said Kyla Nevill, the wife of one of McMichael's late friends. "The best we can do is honor them, by taking care of their families."

After traditional honors for a fallen officer, including bag pipes, a riderless horse, 21-gun salute and a helicopter fly over, the roar of hundreds of motorcycles led a long procession away from the church.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is still trying to find the driver of a car that ran over McMichael September 21, after he had run into the car in front of him.

The office announced Crime Stoppers increased its reward to $15,000 for anyone who gives the agency information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Oak Farms Dairy has also promised a $15,000 reward.

Jason Allen
Jason-Allen-web.jpg

Jason, a Southern California native, came to North Texas after working as a reporter for four years in Orlando. He received his bachelor's degree in communication arts from Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights, Illinois, and then began his career as a producer/reporter at Primary Focus. Jason went on to work as a reporter/anchor at KTWO-TV in Casper, Wyoming, and later as a reporter at WBAY-TV in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

First published on September 27, 2023 / 6:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.