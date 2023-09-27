Hundreds gather at funeral for Arlington police officer Darrin McMichael

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Hundreds of law enforcement officers filled a Grand Prairie church Wednesday for the funeral of Arlington police officer Darrin McMichael.

Arlington Police Officer Darrin McMichael Arlington Police Department

The 51-year-old, killed in traffic accident on I-20 in Dallas County last week, was remembered as a fierce friend and protector, both on and off the job.

Several friends shared memories of McMichael, also affectionately known as "Boots," named for the knee-high footwear friends ribbed him about when his department photo with him sitting on his motorcycle was taken.

They described him as a natural leader, dedicated father and husband, and someone who once a friend, was probably your best friend.

"The truth is we never stop missing great people like Darrin," said Kyla Nevill, the wife of one of McMichael's late friends. "The best we can do is honor them, by taking care of their families."

After traditional honors for a fallen officer, including bag pipes, a riderless horse, 21-gun salute and a helicopter fly over, the roar of hundreds of motorcycles led a long procession away from the church.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is still trying to find the driver of a car that ran over McMichael September 21, after he had run into the car in front of him.

The office announced Crime Stoppers increased its reward to $15,000 for anyone who gives the agency information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Oak Farms Dairy has also promised a $15,000 reward.