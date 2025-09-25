Hurricane Humberto could mingle with another developing storm in what's called the Fujiwhara effect

Hurricane Humberto, the eighth named storm to emerge this hurricane season, is currently swirling over waters north of the Caribbean as a major hurricane. While forecasts currently predict Humberto won't ever touch land, there is a possibility it could interact with another system, now named Imelda, which is developing nearby in the western Atlantic.

That's an unlikely outcome, said CBS News meteorologist Nikki Nolan. But if such a collision does occur, it could produce what's called the Fujiwhara effect, a rare phenomenon in which two different storms merge and become entangled around a newly formed, common center.

How the process plays out depends on the characteristics of the storms involved, according to the National Weather Service. The forecasting agency describes the Fujiwhara effect on its website as "an intense dance" between two tropical storms that can happen when they get close enough to each other on their respective tracks to reach a common point and either join together or spin around each other for a period of time before continuing along their individual paths.

Tropical Storm Humberto could potentially interact with another storm developing in the western Atlantic Ocean, in a phenomenon known as the Fujiwhara effect. Nikki Nolan/CBS News

In the latter scenario, the storms involved must be comparably strong or large.

"Typically when one system is stronger than the other, the smaller and weaker system will get overrun by the larger, stronger one and completely eliminate it," Nolan said.

Similar systems "will dance around each other" before going their separate ways, she continued, adding: "Very rarely has a larger system absorbed a smaller one and become larger or stronger, but it is scientifically possible."

"With the two tropical troubles currently north of the Caribbean, these two may interact under the Fujiwhara effect in the days ahead," said Nolan. However, because the developing system "appears to be much weaker than Humberto and several miles away from it," an interaction between the two — if one even takes place at all — may not result in a tangled gravitational "dance."

Humberto grew into a tropical storm Wednesday night while traveling over open waters in the central tropical Atlantic, and then gained hurricane status early Friday morning. Humberto strengthened into a powerful Category 5 storm as of Saturday evening.

Forecasters expect it to move towards the northwest through Sunday, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said, then pass west of Bermuda by Tuesday night. It will likely remain a powerful hurricane for several days, the hurricane center said.

The second system churning near Humberto strengthened on Sunday into Tropical Storm Imelda. It's on a path to dump heavy rain over the Bahamas on Sunday and then approach the southeastern U.S. coastline in the early part of the week, bringing the threat of heavy rainfall from Florida through the Carolinas.

Map shows the tropical storm outlook for the Atlantic and Caribbean as of Sept. 26, 2025. CBS News

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency regarding potential impacts from the storm system on Friday. McMaster said the state's residents should monitor the forecast.

"While the storm's arrival, speed, and intensity remain hard to predict, we do know that it will bring significant wind, heavy rainfall, and flooding across the entire state of South Carolina," McMaster said. "We have seen this before. Now is the time to start paying attention to forecasts, updates, and alerts from official sources and begin making preparations."

