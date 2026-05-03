How the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling to further restrict the use of race when drawing Congressional districts could impact redistricting in Texas

Two decisions by the U.S. Supreme Court have an impact on the state of Texas.

In a 6-3 ruling in Louisiana v Callais on Wednesday, the nation's highest court increased restrictions on the use of race when drawing congressional, state legislative and other districts.

Hours after the ruling, Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas praised the decision in an interview with CBS News Texas. "Today's decision from the Supreme Court, I think, validates the 14th Amendment, the Equal Protection Clause," said Cruz.

"It also vindicates the 15th Amendment, the right to vote. The principle that the court decided the case upon today is that government should not be discriminating based on race. I think the Supreme Court is right. This business of divvying voters up by race is a sordid business, and it is a business that is directly contrary to the protections of the constitution that prevent government from being in the race business."

Democratic U.S. Representative Marc Veasey of Fort Worth denounced the ruling in an interview with CBS News Texas. "I think it's a very sad day for America," said Veasey.

"I think it's particularly a sad day for Black Americans in the South. I think that in states that were part of the old confederacy, like Texas, that the impact will be felt here the greatest. Not only in Congressional seats, but when it comes to state legislative seats, when it comes to county commissioner seats, the way the city council lines are drawn. One of the things you're going to hear is that, 'oh, the country has gotten better.' You're going to hear some sentiment like that from the court in interviews that they give, but the fact of the matter is that they're not being honest when they say that."

Earlier last week, the Supreme Court finalized the 2025 Texas congressional maps for the midterm election in November. The court did not offer any explanation other than its order, which was also a 6-3 ruling.

Late last year, the Court allowed the state's 2025 maps to be used for the March 3rd primary. But this case is not over because it will still go back to the District Court, and there will likely be a trial sometime next year.

Veasey said he believes the Court's ruling in the Louisiana case will have a negative impact on the Texas redistricting case. "I think the cake is made," he said.

"I think that this Supreme Court has basically said that if you're conservative and you live in the south, you can pretty much draw the lines however you want to. I really do think that when it comes to politics in the state, I think that this is going to set back Black and Latino voters, probably for decades to come."

But Cruz disagreed. "I don't know that it will have a significant impact on the Texas case," said Cruz.

"That will be litigated. The Louisiana case is more likely to have an impact in other states that may be contemplating redistricting. They may make the decision to move away from racially gerrymandered seats that had been put in place previously. I think that's a good thing to move away from districts that are drawn based on race. The Supreme Court is right that the Constitution protects all of us regardless of race, and moving towards a colorblind society is a good thing."