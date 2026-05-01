Sen. Ted Cruz discusses SCOTUS decisions on redistricting, third attempted assassination of Trump Republican Texas U.S. Senator Ted Cruz discusses the SCOTUS decisions on two redistricting cases in Texas and Louisiana. "The Supreme Court is right that the Constitution protects all of us regardless of race, and moving towards a colorblind society is a good thing." He also discusses the third attempted assassination on President Trump." This is the third attempted assassination of Donald Trump in the last two years, and it is horrific."