Supreme Court issues two major redistricting rulings affecting Texas and other states Two U.S. Supreme Court decisions this week are reshaping how congressional and state legislative districts can be drawn. In a 6-3 ruling on Monday, the Court finalized Texas’ 2025 congressional maps for the upcoming midterm elections, though the case will return to a district court and could go to trial next year. On Wednesday, another 6-3 decision in Louisiana v. Callais further limited the use of race in drawing political districts. Republican and Democratic lawmakers offered sharply different reactions, with some praising the rulings and others criticizing them.