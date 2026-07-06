How to watch Portugal vs. Spain in the FIFA World Cup: TV channel, streaming and kickoff time

One of the most anticipated FIFA Men's World Cup matches at Dallas Stadium is set to begin at 2 p.m. CT on Monday.

Portugal and Spain will take the pitch in the round of 16 with a place in the quarterfinals on the line.

The last two meetings in a rivalry that goes back 105 years were certainly memorable.

Nearly a year ago, Portugal beat Spain in a penalty shootout in UEFA Nations League final. Cristiano Ronaldo had his only World Cup hat trick in a group-stage opener against Spain eight years ago in Russia, a 3-3 draw before both teams surprisingly failed to advance to the knockout round.

How to watch Portugal vs. Spain

Where: Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium), Arlington, Texas

Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium), Arlington, Texas When: 2 p.m. CT

2 p.m. CT On TV: FOX and Telemundo (Spanish language)

FOX and Telemundo (Spanish language) Streaming: FOX One and Peacock (Spanish Language)

What's at stake for Portugal

For Portugal, the stakes are personal. Its star, 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, has said this will be his final World Cup, making today a potential last stand for the soccer legend.

"What remains with me is the people — the people who love you. I share hotels with the staff, Latino people, and those are spectacular memories. Yesterday on the flight, there was an Argentine flight attendant. And knew she was Argentine by the way she looked at me: 'I knew you were Argentine by the way you looked at me. If you look away quickly, it means you don't like Cristiano,'" Ronaldo said in translated remarks Sunday, breaking into a smile.

"I want to enjoy what will be my last World Cup to the fullest," Ronaldo continued. "Hopefully, tomorrow won't be my last match. That way, you can keep bashing me some more."

Ronaldo is the career leader in international goals with 146.

What's at stake for Spain

Spain is one of the favorites to win the tournament and remains unbeaten. The team has yet to allow a goal this World Cup, most recently rolling past Austria 3-0.

"We know that every game is a final and it's difficult," Spain midfielder Rodri said in translated remarks. "We're going game by game. We don't think much further. We have a very tough rival, and if we're able to beat Portugal, then we'll be one step closer."