How to watch England vs. Croatia in the FIFA World Cup

The second FIFA World Cup match at Dallas Stadium is set to begin at 3 p.m. CT on Wednesday.

England and Croatia will face off in their first match of the tournament, where they were drawn into Group L along with Ghana and Panama.

How to watch England vs. Croatia

Where: Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium), Arlington, Texas

When: 3 p.m. CT

On TV: FOX and Telemundo (Spanish language)

Streaming: FOX One and Peacock (Spanish language)

England World Cup outlook

It is 60 years since England won the World Cup on home soil in 1966 - its one and only major international trophy.

However, England has enjoyed a sustained period of going deep in major tournaments over the past eight years, reaching the semifinals of the World Cup in 2018 and then successive finals at the European Championship in 2021 and 2024. Entering the tournament, they are among the top handful of betting favorites to take home the trophy.

England's squad includes Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice, three of the biggest stars in European soccer.

Croatia World Cup outlook

Croatia has made a habit of delivering at the World Cup.

It came third at its very first World Cup in 1998 after independence from Yugoslavia.

Twenty years later it reached the final of the 2018 World Cup, which it lost to France. In Qatar four years ago, Croatia was a semifinalist - eliminating Brazil along the way.

National icon Luka Modric remains Croatia's leading player even at the age of 40. The former Real Madrid midfielder won six Champions Leagues during a trophy-laden spell in Spain. He was awarded the Ballon d'Or for the best soccer player in the world after Croatia's run to the World Cup final in 2018.