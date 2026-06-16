Croatian fans to parade through Dallas ahead of England-Croatia World Cup match

The 2026 FIFA World Cup excitement continues in Dallas.

Wednesday afternoon, England and Croatia will play at Dallas Stadium. But, before that, Croatian supporters are expected to take to the streets for a parade.

On Tuesday evening, fans will carry a checkerboard Croatian flag larger than a football field through the streets, as the parade makes its way from Civic Garden to Ferris Plaza.

The parade is organized by the Croatian Fan Embassy CFE – Mi Hrvatsi. The parade will be opened by the award-winning Red Dirt Riders Equestrian Drill Team from Texarkana.

Organizers say the celebration gets underway at 7:15 p.m.