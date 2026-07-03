How to watch Australia vs. Egypt in the FIFA World Cup: TV channel, streaming and kickoff time

The seventh FIFA Men's World Cup match at Dallas Stadium is set to begin at 1 p.m. CT on Friday.

Australia and Egypt will face off in the round of 32 after they both finished second in their groups. Whichever team wins will face the winner of Argentina and Cape Verde, which play later Friday.

How to watch Australia vs. Egypt

Where: Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium)

When: 1 p.m. CT

On TV: FOX and Telemundo (Spanish language)

Streaming: FOX One and Peacock (Spanish language)

What's at stake for Australia

Australia is making its third appearance in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup, and seeking its first win. Four years ago in Qatar they lost 2-1 to Lionel Messi and eventual champion Argentina in the round of 16. If Australia and Argentina both win on Friday, it will set up a rematch.

Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe scored the only goals for the Socceroos in this FIFA World Cup, both in a 2-0 victory over Turkey. The Aussies lost to the U.S. 2-0 and advanced thanks to a 0-0 draw against Paraguay with both teams playing conservatively while in good position to advance.

What's at stake for Egypt

Egypt went unbeaten in the group stage, with a win over New Zealand and draws against Belgium and Iran. The victory was the nation's first-ever FIFA World Cup win.

Egypt is one of nine African teams that advanced past the group stage in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Only Morocco has won in the round of 32 so far, with. Until this year, just six African countries had ever qualified for the knockout stage (several of them multiple times). The most in the same year had been two, in 2014 and '22.

Egypt is hopeful striker Mohamed Salah, who has a hamstring injury, will play on Friday. Salah exited in the 57th minute of the 1-1 draw with Iran that ensured Egypt would get through the group stage. Salah's next international goal will bring him into a tie for the country's career lead at 69.