How to watch Argentina vs. Jordan in the FIFA World Cup: TV channel, streaming and kickoff time

The fifth and final FIFA Men's World Cup Group Stage match at Dallas Stadium is set to begin at 9 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Argentina and Jordan will face off in their final match of the group stage. Argentina has already clinched first place in Group J, and Jordan has been eliminated after losing both of their previous matches.

The other members of Group J, Austria and Algeria, will play concurrently in Kansas City.

How to watch Argentina vs. Jordan

Where: Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium)

When: 9 p.m. CT

On TV: FOX and Telemundo (Spanish language)

Streaming: FOX One and Peacock (Spanish language)

What's at stake for Argentina

With first place in the group already clinched and their spot in the next round secure regardless of the outcome, Argentina may choose to sit some of their stars as they gear up for the knockout stage. That could include 39-year-old soccer icon Lionel Messi, who now owns the FIFA World Cup scoring record after netting five goals over Argentina's first two matches.

In the round of 32, Argentina will face Cape Verde, the Group H runner-up, on Friday, July 3, in Miami.

What's at stake for Jordan

The Jordanian team has been eliminated after losing both of its first two matches. Before heading home, Jordan will look to shock the world with a historic upset of the defending FIFA World Cup champions.