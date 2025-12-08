Houston man killed protecting wife in Dallas baby-shower shooting; 21-year-old suspect charged

A 21-year-old man is now in custody after a shooting at a Dallas baby shower over the weekend left one man dead and injured three others.

Family members say 33-year-old Joseph "JoJo" Premeaux had traveled from Houston on Saturday to attend his niece's baby shower at Verbazend Creations & Event Venue in the Red Bird area of Dallas.

JoJo Premeaux's older brother, Paul, said Premeaux always looked up to him and that their bond remained strong despite living in different cities. "It just feels unreal," he said, adding that his brother was known for his smile and sense of humor.

Video from the event shows JoJo Premeaux laughing with family just minutes before gunfire erupted. Relatives say a group of men entered the venue after being invited by a guest, and a fight broke out. During the altercation, one of the men shot JoJo Premeaux in the heart as he tried to shield his wife.

Police say five people were shot, including the alleged gunman. Authorities have identified the suspect as 21-year-old Jesus Torres, who was taken to the hospital for his injuries and later booked into the Dallas County Jail on a murder charge.

Premeaux's cousin, Hector, was shot in the head and is now in a coma. Family members say he was "the life of the party" before the shooting. "We took one loss," Paul Premeaux said. "We just pray it's not going to be two."

Loved ones describe JoJo Premeaux as a successful plumber, a devoted father of three, and a loving husband. The family previously lost their oldest brother to suicide and is now preparing to bury another just weeks before Christmas.

Hector remains in critical condition at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. The other victims are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not released additional details on the circumstances leading up to the shooting.