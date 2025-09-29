Texas man charged with wife's murder dies on the way to court appearance, officials say

A Houston man accused of murdering his wife died during his court appearance last week, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

James Anderson, who was charged in the 2023 murder of his wife, Victoria Anderson, was making a court appearance on Sept. 26 in Houston when he experienced a medical emergency, according to Harris County.

Harris County officials said a bailiff for the court administered naloxone before emergency responders arrived at the courthouse. Anderson was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

According to a social media post from Harris County Constable Alan Rosen, officials believed that Anderson ingested drugs while awaiting to be sentenced.

At that court appearance, Anderson was set to agree to be sentenced to 35 years in prison as part of a plea deal. He was out on a $300,000 bond when he was making his court appearance.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences will conduct an autopsy.