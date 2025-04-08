University of Houston star player L.J. Cryer celebrated by family in North Texas during March Madness final

First cousins to University of Houston's star guard L.J. Cryer had to man the ship at The Daiquiri Shoppe in Grand Prairie on Monday. That made way for their family to hit the road to San Antonio for the NCAA championship game.

Here or there, the fact that Brandon Cryer's blood would be on the hardwood was a fantastic feeling, he said, sharing the same last name.

"It's a dream come true watching him," Brandon Cryer said. "Because I've known him since a little boy. So it's such a proud moment."

Barry Cryer left North Texas Monday afternoon en route to San Antonio. He said he went to the Daiquiri Shoppe ready to roll out to support his nephew.

"I hope he has the best game he can. Stay focused. Win and bring it home," he said.

L.J. Cryer #4 of the Houston Cougars drives the ball against Thomas Haugh #10 of the Florida Gators during the second half in the National Championship of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on April 07, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. / Getty Images

Lionel Cryer, L.J.'s father, is a father of two sons—one at Florida State who plays football and L.J., who was also on the NCAA basketball championship team at Baylor University in 2021.

"We talk about other stuff," Cryer said. "My job is to support him."

Monday night would have placed him in college sports history books as the first basketball player to win at two schools. With a win, Houston would have elevated to their first national title in men's hoops.

In Grand Prairie, Brandon Cryer made gumbo cups and Akaira Cryer-Simmons filled daiquiri jugs for customers. She recalled when L.J. beat her at playing pool as a kid.

"So that was like something that always stuck with me. Like he's always been very skilled...from young age," she said.

L.J.'s picture with a youth basketball team is on the business wall. His status has changed since then. So much so that cousin Brandon walked around the building wearing a T-shirt autographed by L.J.

The cousins said their family is filled with athletes, so there is a lot of straightforward love for getting the job done. Brandon said he sent his cousin a non-distractive text on game day.

L.J. Cryer #4 and J'Wan Roberts #13 of the Houston Cougars speak with media after the loss to the Florida Gators in the National Championship of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on April 07, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. / Getty Images

Brandon said he'd already voiced his opinion earlier in the season about elevating his game.

"Play defense. That's what's going to win the championship," he said. "A lot of steals, lot of deflections, the little things that is taking it to the next level."

The family is also proud and celebrates their cousin's achievements. Few will have the story; no matter the outcome, he can tell.

"Great to see him doing great things and being amazing at what he do – effortlessly, too," Akaira said. "Proud of him."

Florida defeated Houston 65-63 on Monday to take home the school's third NCAA men's basketball championship, coming back from down double digits and taking the lead in the final minute of the game.