Houston family party shooting leaves at least 1 dead, 14 wounded

At least one person was killed when up to 14 people were shot at a party in Houston early Sunday, police said.

The Houston Police Department began receiving calls reporting shots fired around 12:50 a.m. at the 6000 block of of Cherry Hill in southeast Houston, Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu said during a news briefing.

Officers arrived at the scene minutes later and saw multiple people wounded in various locations around a home, she said.

A family party was taking place and an uninvited guest was asked to leave the home, police said. That person is believed to have started shooting, which prompted return fire from others, Cantu said.

The Houston Fire Department responded and at least one person was confirmed dead. Multiple people were in critical condition and in surgery, according to Cantu, who said some victims transported themselves to area hospitals.

According to CBS Houston affiliate KHOU, Cantu said there were multiple scenes officers were investigating, and many of those who were injured were scattered at various spots around the home where the party was happening.

"This scene is ongoing," Cantu said. "It's still very complicated. It was chaotic from the get-go getting here."

Police detained multiple people but were not immediately certain if they had the shooting suspect in custody as the investigation continued Sunday morning, Cantu said.