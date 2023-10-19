Hotter weather is coming your way!

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Brace yourself for hotter weather! Your CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Team is tracking highs in the 90s for your weekend.

For Thursday, it will be warm despite a weak cold front that will keep pushing through North Texas. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds, though, will gust up to 20 mph, so prepare for some breezy winds.

However, the breezy winds, along with unseasonably warm temperatures and low humidity could create some fire concerns. In fact, an elevated fire threat is posted for areas west of I-35 Thursday so avoid outdoor burning.

Thursday evening, there will be great weather for baseball!

Temperatures will be in the mid 70s around first pitch of Game Four of the ALCS between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros. Go Rangers!

Overnight temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

On Friday, expect even hotter weather. High temperatures will be near 90 with sunny skies.

Highs on Saturday will be near 90, too. There will likely be some high clouds moving in Saturday, but we're not expecting rain.

Sunday brings partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s. A few spots may reach the low 90s by the afternoon.

Next week, rain and storms return to North Texas. An upper level trough and a cold front will track our way, giving way to scattered rain and storms.

A few showers could develop late Monday night but rain and storms are more likely Tuesday into Wednesday and Thursday. We'll keep you posted to any changes in your First Alert Forecast.