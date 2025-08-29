Some of the hottest ZIP codes to move in the U.S. to are in North Texas: Report

Turning acres of farmland into a more affordable option for homebuyers

Several of the hottest ZIP codes to move to are in North Texas, according to a new report.

In 2024, a total of 25.87 million Americans moved to a new home, MovingPlace said, with the Lone Star State dominating those migration patterns.

Of the 100 ZIP codes analyzed in the report, 29 were located in Texas. The No. 1 place to move? Cypress, located about 30 miles northwest of Houston. MovingPlace said Cypress offers a blend of affordable housing and an abundance of green spaces.

As for North Texas goes, McKinney was ranked No. 8, citing its historic downtown charm, quality schools and safe, family-oriented neighborhoods. McKinney is located about 32 miles north of Dallas.

Other North Texas cities ranked on the list include Princeton, Aubrey and Forney.

MovingPlace said that many of these popular ZIP codes sit just beyond major metro hubs, offering the best of both worlds with access to thriving job markets and urban amenities, paired with quieter living, better schools and a stronger sense of community.

The hottest U.S. ZIP codes to move to in 2025

Cypress, Texas (ZIP code 774233) New Braunfels, Texas (ZIP code 78130) Winter Garden, Florida (ZIP code 34787) Leadner, Texas (ZIP code 78641) Katy, Texas (ZIP code 77493) Queen Creek, Arizona (ZIP code 85142) Parker, Colorado (ZIP code 80134) McKinney, Texas (ZIP code 75071) Roseville, California (ZIP code 95747) San Antonio, Texas (ZIP code 78253)