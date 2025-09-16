Hot temperatures and isolated rain chances for North Texas all week

Tuesday was another seasonably hot day in North Texas, with high temperatures running about 5° above normal for this time of year.

Wednesday and the next few days will stay seasonably hot, with near-daily, isolated shower and storm chances as an upper-level low digs into the northern and central Plains.

As we get through the end of the week, expect spotty shower chances that are fairly short-lived, and diminish with the loss of daytime heating into the evening.

Far from a washout, but where storms do set up, you'll want to be mindful of the threat of lightning, and gusty winds at times.

A cold front begins to move into North Texas this weekend, bringing spotty shower chances this weekend, but highs stick near the low 90s.

The front finally passes into next week, and shower chances look to clear up the first of next week. Highs fall back to the upper 80s.

The Fall Equinox arrives Monday at 1:19 p.m. Central, and temperatures look to be near or just above normal for that point.