Hot, sunny Friday ushers in the Labor Day weekend

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – We're tracking triple-digit heat just in time for your holiday weekend.

As we move through your Friday, expect another hot, sunny day in North Texas. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s.

We'll have lower humidity, so it won't feel as hot as we move through the day at times. Tonight, we'll see mainly clear skies with temperatures in the low 70s.

Today is an ozone action day, making it unhealthy for sensitive groups outside. Limit your time outdoors and try to carpool.

Our elevated fire threat will also continue due to the lack of significant rain in our area.

Get ready for more heat as we move through the holiday weekend.

A ridge of high pressure will build back over the area, which will cause our temperatures to increase over the next several days.

On Saturday, highs will be in the upper 90s. But by Sunday and Labor Day, high temperatures will be near 100 degrees. Our average high this weekend is 92 degrees.

Most areas will be dry through the holiday weekend. However, there is a slight chance of a shower or storm for communities mainly east of the Metroplex Sunday and Monday. We're not expecting a washout.

Some of us might see a slightly better chance for rain on Wednesday. We'll keep you posted.

Otherwise, the triple-digit heat will continues next week with highs in the low 100s through next weekend.