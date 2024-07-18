Hot and dry weather briefly return to North Texas before cooler weather and storms move in

Temperatures remain below average for North Texas to round out the week

Temperatures remain below average for North Texas to round out the week

Temperatures remain below average for North Texas to round out the week

NORTH TEXAS — A little bit of rain hit the DFW airport Thursday, keeping temperatures below normal for the second day in a row. Just a couple of days ago DFW logged the hottest day of the year so far.

Friday and Saturday look dry and hot, not so much on Sunday.

Sunday we start to reap the benefit of an unusual weather pattern for mid-July. A deep trough is parked over the Great Lakes, it'll bring a northwest flow aloft for North Texas. This is a pattern that brings in storms and cooler weather.

There are decent rain chances on Sunday and better rain chances on Monday and Tuesday.

Saturday will be very much a July day, hot and sunny. From Sunday and next week? Very much like late May.

No one is going to miss the hot, dry conditions that July normally brings. What relief in water and cooling bills. Here is your 7-day forecast.