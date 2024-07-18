Watch CBS News
Local News

Hot and dry weather briefly return to North Texas before cooler weather and storms move in

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

Temperatures remain below average for North Texas to round out the week
Temperatures remain below average for North Texas to round out the week 02:29

NORTH TEXAS — A little bit of rain hit the DFW airport Thursday, keeping temperatures below normal for the second day in a row. Just a couple of days ago DFW logged the hottest day of the year so far.

download.png

Friday and Saturday look dry and hot, not so much on Sunday.

download.png

Sunday we start to reap the benefit of an unusual weather pattern for mid-July.  A deep trough is parked over the Great Lakes, it'll bring a northwest flow aloft for North Texas. This is a pattern that brings in storms and cooler weather.

download.png

There are decent rain chances on Sunday and better rain chances on Monday and Tuesday.

download.png
download.png

Saturday will be very much a July day, hot and sunny. From Sunday and next week? Very much like late May.

download.png

No one is going to miss the hot, dry conditions that July normally brings. What relief in water and cooling bills.  Here is your 7-day forecast.

download.png
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.