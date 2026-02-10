Hood County residents raise concerns over construction of proposed data center

Hood County commissioners are hearing from residents on Tuesday who are worried about noise, water and power usage - and the proximity of a proposed data center to homes - sparking discussions about a possible pause on new facilities that support AI and cryptocurrency mining.

Last month, commissioners approved a conditional plan for a roughly 2,100‑acre data center in the county, a project many residents strongly oppose. The developer, Sailfish, was given 45 days to provide more details on water use, drainage, wastewater management, power, and other impacts.

"We have to stop this," said Joanne Carcamo, a Hood County resident. "We don't live out here to live near anything industrial, and I knew it was going to affect the health of my kids. I am just beside myself."

Environmental impacts top of mind

Residents also raised concerns about environmental impacts, including air, noise and light pollution. Many are still adjusting to a nearby bitcoin mining operation in Granbury, where neighbors have reported a constant hum that affects people, pets and wildlife.

"The bitcoin is particularly troublesome because of the noise that it generates," said Brian Crawford, a Hood County resident.

Commissioners consider new conditions

Commissioners on Tuesday are considering adding further conditions to the Comanche Circle project, which could affect how - or if - it moves forward. They also discussed a proposed moratorium to temporarily halt large‑scale data center development, allowing the county to study impacts first.

"I hope that Hood County takes a stand and they do their job, which is to protect the health and resources of our community," Carcamo said.

Moratorium questions remain

It remains unclear whether the proposed moratorium would affect any ongoing project such as Comanche Circle, but community members are pushing for that, too.

CBS News Texas reached out to Sailfish on Tuesday. The company declined to comment.