Residents push back on proposed Hood County data center near homes Hood County residents packed an hours‑long meeting as commissioners revisited a proposed Sailfish data center planned near homes in the southern part of the county. Neighbors raised concerns about noise, water use, drainage, wastewater, power demands, and light pollution, saying the project threatens the area’s rural character. The developer was previously given 45 days to provide more information, but many residents say they want the project stopped entirely.