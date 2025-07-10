Highland Park mom raises over $30,000 for flood relief with handmade bracelets honoring victims

In the wake of the deadly Hill Country floods that claimed more than 100 lives — including campers and staff at Camp Mystic — one Highland Park mother is turning grief into action.

Inside her quiet home studio, jewelry designer Jeny Baker strings together beaded bracelets. It's something she's done for years, but now, each bracelet carries a much heavier meaning.

"It's just unbelievable how many people have been touched by it, one way or another," she said.

Tragedy hits close to home

Several of the flood victims were from Highland Park. For Baker, a mother of three, the tragedy struck especially close.

"I've had friends whose kids were there. My daughters had two friends who were counselors," she said.

So she turned to the only outlet she knew — her craft. Baker designed a simple bracelet to honor the victims, donating 100% of the proceeds to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund.

Jewelry designer Jeny Baker CBS News Texas

A symbol of love and memory

"The process is very tedious," she said. "I couldn't decide if I wanted to do a cross or a heart."

She chose the heart — a symbol of the love the girls had for Camp Mystic, and the love their memories now carry forward.

"Not only are they getting a bracelet that will be special to them forever," Baker said, "but they know the money will go to help that community."

Orders pour in nationwide

Since launching the bracelet just days ago, Baker has sold hundreds and raised more than $30,000. Some orders have come from families who lost a child in the flood.

"I love when I see the orders come in for 5-inch bracelets, because then I know it's going on a little girl's wrist," she said. "I just think that's so special."

Each bracelet is handmade to order, strung bead by bead on elastic. And while the workload has grown, Baker says she has no plans to take the item off her website.

A lasting reminder of love

"I always think about the people who are experiencing grief, and then a month or two months later, everyone goes back to their normal lives," she said. "That's when people feel most alone. So, I don't want to stop. As long as people want them, I won't stop."

As the orders continue to come in, Baker asks for patience from her customers. But her message remains the same: a bracelet can be more than just jewelry—it can be a reminder.

"When you see this on your wrist, just remember how loved you are, and that you're not alone."