High temperatures are coming back around

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - We're tracking highs in the 90s but not for long, as the triple-digit heat returns for the holiday weekend.

As we move through this Wednesday, expect a hot day in North Texas. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s. Meanwhile, northeast winds will keep our humidity levels low. We'll see mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday night, there will be mainly clear skies to the see the Super Blue Moon! Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

Wednesday is an Ozone Action Day. Limit your time outdoors and try to carpool.

With continued dry conditions and low humidity, the elevated fire threat will remain a concern for the area Wednesday and over the next several days, so avoid outdoor burning.

On Thursday and Friday, it will still be hot. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s, but humidity levels will still be pretty comfortable overall. There will also be more sunshine.

For Labor Day weekend, get ready for the triple-digit heat again! Highs will be between 100 and 102 degrees Saturday through Labor Day. There will be mainly dry weather.

All eyes are on Idalia. The storm will make landfall as a major hurricane over the Big Bend area of Florida Wednesday morning, spreading a lot of rain and wind over Florida, along with storm surge along Florida's west coast. As the storm moves inland, it will weaken and spread a good deal of rain and storm surge over the southeast U.S. coast.