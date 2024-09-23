High-speed police chase ends in Mansfield when the driver took his own life

MANSFIELD – A man who police believed was intoxicated led them on a brief chase that ended in a crash and the suspect's death Monday afternoon.

Travis Waybourn, assistant chief with the Mansfield Police Department, said police were called just before 12:30 p.m. about a reckless driver, driving in the wrong direction in the area of Lone Star and Highway 287.

Waybourn said officers located the vehicle near F.M. 917 and Jessica Dr. in Johnson County. When they tried to pull it over, the driver "displayed a firearm" and fled.

Police pursued the vehicle through Johnson and Tarrant counties "reaching very high speeds." Waybourn said the suspect shot at the officers several times while they were chasing him and one officer returned fire.

The suspect wrecked his car near the intersection of Broad St. and Highway 360, crashing into a barrier, said Waybourn.

As officers approached the vehicle they heard a single gunshot, Waybourn said. The suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot. The suspect has not been identified.

There were no passengers in the vehicle and Waybourn said they are not aware of any reported injuries.

Police closed the intersection to further investigate. It may not be closed for several hours.

The Mansfield Independent School District said its Transportation Department is working to adjust the afternoon school bus routes to avoid the area, but there could still be delays for students who attend schools in the affected area and for students in choice schools and special education programs who ride the bus.

Mansfield ISD said the police activity did not occur on Mansfield ISD property and was "not related to anything at the district."

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Waybourn said the Texas Rangers will investigate the officer who returned fire.