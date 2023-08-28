Watch CBS News
Highs in the 90s until triple digits return for holiday weekend

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

Not as hot, but still sunny out Monday
Not as hot, but still sunny out Monday 03:22

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A high of 95° today – what a glorious day! 

Most of us have seen sunny skies, but there have been a few showers and storms to the south and east of DFW, though nothing severe. These showers should diminish after sunset, leading to clear skies and a cooler night.

A few spots will drop into the 60s overnight and highs will warm into the mid/upper 90s Tuesday afternoon.  

Idalia remains a tropical storm as of 4 p.m. Monday but is expected to reach hurricane status this evening.

The forecast calls for the storm to strengthen to a major Category 3 hurricane before making landfall in the Big Bend of Florida on Wednesday.

  The triple digits will be back for the holiday weekend. And it'll likely continue into the first full week of September.

