Arrest affidavit reveals ex-Hebron High School teacher's alleged relationship with student

New details are emerging about a former Hebron High School teacher who's behind bars on child sex crime charges involving a 16-year-old student at the school.

Carrollton police said 35-year-old Gloria Resendiz turned herself in Tuesday after the student's mother reported concerns about an inappropriate relationship to school officials and police, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by CBS News Texas.

According to the documents, the teen's mom raised her concerns with Hebron High School's principal, Amy Boughton, saying she found numerous FaceTime and WhatsApp calls between her daughter and the teacher, some of which lasted seven hours. The mom told school officials her daughter had been staying after school almost every day in Resendiz's classroom, even though she was no longer her student.

According to the arrest affidavit, after the student's mom reported those concerns, a school resource officer, with the mother's permission, obtained the student's phone. Investigators said that after searching the phone, they found additional digital evidence they believe showed a romantic relationship between Resendiz and the 16-year-old student.

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Police said text messages showed that Resendiz had given the student numerous gifts, including a bracelet, vending-machine snacks at school, and a t-shirt, while in Kansas. The school resource officer also learned that the student had been attending Resendiz's class alone during her lunch periods.

Investigators also said they found notes on the student's phone saying the two shared their "first kiss" in March. Police said the notes appeared to be journals reflecting the student's relationship with her former teacher.

The affidavit also states that in June, the student wrote about their "feelings" for each other and mentioned that they had "cuddled."

Investigators said the phone also contained evidence showing the student knew the relationship needed to be hidden, saying they had to "sneak around" and "hide" it from others, knowing it posed a risk to Resendiz. According to police, this gave them enough evidence to believe Resendiz engaged in sexual contact with the student.

Resendiz has been charged with child grooming and indecency with a child. Documents state that she is married. She's being held at the Denton County Jail. Police said this is an ongoing investigation, and more charges may be filed as they review all the evidence.