Ex-Hebron High School teacher surrenders in child sex crime case, police say

A Hebron High School teacher, who was being searched for amid child sex crime allegations, is now in custody.

Carrollton police said 35-year-old Gloria Resendiz turned herself in on Tuesday. She's being held at the Denton County jail.

Students said they're shocked by the allegations against the former teacher.

"In school, you would have never thought (that) no one would really think that she would be the type of person to do things like that," said student Preston Giustiniani.

35-year-old Gloria Resendiz Carrollton Police Department

Student Kevin Moreno said she taught Spanish.

"It was like a shocker because we always seen around all the students, she's very friendly, but yes, it just crazy," said Moreno. "I never noticed anything towards me, but she'd mostly be by girls in the back in her class."

The Carrollton Police had been searching for Resendiz after issuing arrest warrants accusing her of indecency with a child by sexual contact and child grooming.

Police said a school administrator contacted them on Sept. 27 about concerning electronic communications between the 35-year-old and a student. Investigators said the student was in one of Resendiz's classes during a previous school year but was not currently one of her students.

Police said they found evidence indicating an ongoing inappropriate relationship.

"Last year I had a class with her, every day it was simple stuff, and then, but I would notice she would hang around with some students more often," Moreno said.

The Lewisville Independent School District notified parents about the allegations. The district said Resendiz was placed on administrative leave and is not allowed on district property.

CBS News Texas stopped by Resendiz's home for comment, but no one answered.

Jill Herz, a personal injury attorney unrelated to this case, has experience with similar cases. She said it's up to school districts and administrators to properly vet educators before they enter the classroom.

"It's the school and the school's administration that has the responsibility to be on the lookout for those boundary crossings," said Herz. "But unfortunately, they're not doing good enough by our children. So, I think parents now have to start having hard conversations with their children."

It was an administrator who contacted Carrollton police with concerns in this case. Police said this is an ongoing investigation and that additional charges could be filed as investigators continue to review the evidence.

CBS News Texas will provide updates when more information becomes available.