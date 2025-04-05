13-year-old North Texas boy injured in viral fight returns to school; dad upset over district's response

A 13-year-old Harwood Junior High School student, who was seen in a viral video being beaten by another student, has returned to school, his family said.

The teen accused of assaulting the 13-year-old claims that he was the victim.

Paul said his 13-year-old son's school has left his family wounded. As they try to heal from the scars, he and his wife seek change at Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District. The husband and father asked CBS News Texas not to use his family's last name.

"Any parent out there should be outraged by this video. It's not because it, you know, is my son," he said.

Paul is speaking out for the first time since his son got brutally beaten at school on March 25. He recalls the school calling about his son. According to Paul, he thought his son had left his computer or something.

"And, you know, just to hear the nurse say, 'Hey, he got in a fight.' You know, does he need to go in the ambulance? Or do you want to come get him?" Paul said. "And I just thought, well, I have the option to come get him. I'll just come get him. Can't be that bad. And then, when I got there, it was bad."

His wife had got a far more distressing call and saw their son on FaceTime. Paul said that, as he spoke to his 13-year-old, his son didn't know who he was.

"That's what hurt the most," Paul said. "After 13 years with him, and you know, for him to not know who I was, it hurt. I knew he was damaged."

Another 13-year-old faces a criminal charge of assault after the violent incident was recorded and went viral on social media. In the video, Paul's son took blow after blow until he was unconscious.

"The viciousness and brutality of it got me. Just seeing him, you know, getting pummeled while someone stood there, and I was frustrated just by the lack of response," Paul said.

H-E-B ISD said every aspect of the video was under investigation.

Paul's parents are among many who wondered why the school's staff couldn't stop the teen from punching the boy on the ground. In the video, it appeared that a student ended the fight.

"And the part that we're most disgusted with and appalled by is the staff…" Paul said. "My son was hit approximately 50 times."

While Paul said school officials have not been able to answer questions about why they didn't step in sooner and more assertively, they did confirm the incident was a fight.

Paul said after hours in the ER, his son, who had a moderate concussion, told him the alleged suspect had words with some of his friends. It evolved into a fight.

The teen suspect's attorney, Ray Hall Jr., said he's investigating the matter. His client said he and his sister were bullying victims. He reportedly told his attorney that a group of kids, including Paul's son, were the bullies.

In the meantime, the teen suspect is out of jail and assigned to an ankle monitor. The case is a misdemeanor assault, right now. Hall said his client must go to an alternative school.

Paul and his wife said their son tries to be friendly with people. Their son has gone back to school. Paul said his son has headaches and light sensitivity.